Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s Largest Position

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,124 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 9.8% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.46 and a 200 day moving average of $146.27. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

