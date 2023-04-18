Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Northstar Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.8% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.46 and a 200-day moving average of $146.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

