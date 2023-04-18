Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 11,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

