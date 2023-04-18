Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.1% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

