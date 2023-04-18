Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.1% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $58,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,903,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 146,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 300,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.27.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.