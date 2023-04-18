Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $563,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,629,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.27. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

