Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.6% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.27. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

