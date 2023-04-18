Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $142.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $150.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.53.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $107.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day moving average of $102.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,995 shares of company stock worth $3,088,838. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Aptiv by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Aptiv by 4.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 58,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

