Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARNC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arconic by 50.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after buying an additional 991,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,559,000 after buying an additional 791,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 28.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,681,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,694,000 after buying an additional 591,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 160.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after buying an additional 431,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

