Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Up 25.1% in March

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the March 15th total of 332,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 893.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 52,426 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 422,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 96,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.86. Arteris has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 54.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arteris will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIP. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

