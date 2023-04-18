Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ashland were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ashland during the third quarter worth $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Ashland by 65.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ashland by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ashland from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.
Ashland Stock Performance
Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ashland Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.32%.
About Ashland
Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
