Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ashland were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ashland during the third quarter worth $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Ashland by 65.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ashland by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ashland from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $103.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.66 and a 12 month high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.32%.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.