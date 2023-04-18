Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Ashland Trading Up 0.5 %

Ashland stock opened at $103.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland has a 1 year low of $91.66 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.53.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

