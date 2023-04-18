Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Update

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.68. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.