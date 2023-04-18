ATB Capital Cuts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$10.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.06.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

TSE:BIR opened at C$8.20 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.49 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

