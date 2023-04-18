AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AutoNation by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in AutoNation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoNation Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $11,975,008.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,501,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,959,621.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $11,975,008.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,501,793 shares in the company, valued at $765,959,621.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $9,552,535.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,433,755 shares in the company, valued at $762,899,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 317,637 shares of company stock valued at $44,675,611 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AN opened at $134.64 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $158.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Articles

