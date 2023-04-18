Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.76

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.96. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 569,662 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $111.38 million, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 45.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 186,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.