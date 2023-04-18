Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AXTA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

AXTA stock opened at $31.58 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91.

Insider Activity

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.