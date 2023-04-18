B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 13,500 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $186,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,160,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,033,051.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 36,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $497,160.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $212,250.00.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.42 million, a PE ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.