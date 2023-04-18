Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLZE. B. Riley increased their price target on Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.08.

Backblaze Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ BLZE opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $162.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Backblaze has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 63.58% and a negative net margin of 60.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Backblaze will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth $620,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

