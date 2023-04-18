Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.33.

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BMI opened at $120.92 on Monday. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 39.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 576.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

