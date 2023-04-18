Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 12,000 Shares

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $198,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bancroft Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BCV opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $22.12.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bancroft Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

