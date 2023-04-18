Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 47,361 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 47,361 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $158.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -383.34, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

