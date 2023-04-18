Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 47,361 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 47,361 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $158.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -383.34, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.