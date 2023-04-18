Bank of America Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $58.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.74.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE C opened at $49.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 45.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 46.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 228,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.