Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Bank of South Carolina

In related news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $46,952.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,740.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $46,952.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,740.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Fleetwood S. Hassell purchased 2,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $43,838.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,031.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,652 shares of company stock valued at $100,562 over the last three months. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 1.1 %

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ BKSC opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.