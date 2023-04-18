Barclays Cuts SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $134.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.81.

SAP stock opened at $127.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.63. SAP has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). SAP had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 99.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 50.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 398,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,378,000 after acquiring an additional 133,298 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in SAP by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

