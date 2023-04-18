Barclays Lowers Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $130.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visteon from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.83.

Visteon Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $150.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Visteon

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Visteon news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visteon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Visteon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Visteon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

