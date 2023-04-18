Barclays Raises Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $37.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.29.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TDC opened at $40.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.13, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Teradata has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Teradata by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Teradata by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Teradata by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.