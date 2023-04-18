Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Update

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 806,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Insider Activity at Barings BDC

In other news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,297.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 20,466 shares of company stock worth $161,184 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barings BDC Stock Up 2.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 24,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.46 million, a PE ratio of 77.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Barings BDC had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.10%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

