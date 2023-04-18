Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 386.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Barnes Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Barnes Group by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.