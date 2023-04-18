Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $85.00 price objective on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, National Alliance Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $70.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. Perficient has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $113.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Insider Activity at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). Perficient had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 28.8% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 45,735 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Perficient by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 160,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Articles

