Benchmark Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$50.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$61.08.

Teck Resources Stock Up 7.8 %

Teck Resources stock opened at C$65.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78. The firm has a market cap of C$32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$32.68 and a twelve month high of C$66.04.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

