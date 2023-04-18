BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $395.00

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 395 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 399 ($4.94), with a volume of 195757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 401.50 ($4.97).

BH Macro Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,295.16 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 435.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,118.65.

About BH Macro

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

