Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bilander Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWCB opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Bilander Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilander Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bilander Acquisition

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

