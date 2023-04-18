Bill Few Associates Inc. Buys 181 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,717 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.5% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.89.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.9 %

Microsoft stock opened at $288.80 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $294.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.