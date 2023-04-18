Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $346.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $280.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.76.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $292.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $362,129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Biogen by 268.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Biogen by 726.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Biogen by 48.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after acquiring an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $69,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.