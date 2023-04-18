Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Senior Officer Sells C$164,000.00 in Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$164,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$8.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.49 and a one year high of C$12.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

Several research firms have commented on BIR. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.06.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

