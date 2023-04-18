Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$8.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.06.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BIR opened at C$8.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.25. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.49 and a twelve month high of C$12.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Birchcliff Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$164,000.00. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

