BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.
BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $27.70 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $651.78 million, a PE ratio of 162.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.92.
Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants
In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.