BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $27.70 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $651.78 million, a PE ratio of 162.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.