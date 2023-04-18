BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 162.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,308,643 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,057,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,050,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,675 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.67. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

