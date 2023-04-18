BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $920.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $868.00 to $920.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $756.45.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 1.0 %

BlackRock stock opened at $698.36 on Monday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $684.00.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. United Bank grew its position in BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.