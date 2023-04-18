BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $861.00 at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $829.00 to $861.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $756.45.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $698.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $684.00.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,747,000 after acquiring an additional 174,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

