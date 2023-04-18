BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $673.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $662.00 to $673.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $756.45.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.0 %

BLK stock opened at $698.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $677.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $684.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.2% during the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

Featured Articles

