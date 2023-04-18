BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXC shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BXC opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 5.11. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.85. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 55.64%. The business had revenue of $847.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

