BMO Capital Markets Boosts Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target to C$25.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.