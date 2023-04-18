BMO Capital Markets Cuts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$27.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVE. CSFB decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.00.

TSE:CVE opened at C$23.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.90 and a 1-year high of C$31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 220,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total value of C$5,658,494.05. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 220,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total transaction of C$5,658,494.05. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 2,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 97,000 shares of company stock worth $2,309,090. 30.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

