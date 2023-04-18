BMO Capital Markets Increases Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$6.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.64.

TSE:BTE opened at C$5.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.16.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,023.00. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

