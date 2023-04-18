BMO Capital Markets Lowers Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target to C$75.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CGEAF. CIBC lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Cogeco Communications Trading Down 3.6 %

CGEAF stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $91.08.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

