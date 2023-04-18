Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNEFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James raised Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Bonterra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BNEFF opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

