Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.94.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $51.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $52.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,329. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

