Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BSX. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.94.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $52.21. The company has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $247,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $247,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,119.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,329 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,605,000 after acquiring an additional 549,599 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,157,000 after acquiring an additional 793,970 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

